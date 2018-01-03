Fake passport racket: UP ATS arrests Bangla national, two others

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terror Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested three people, including a Bangladeshi national, for their alleged involvement in preparing fake passports, Aadhar cards and other identity cards for illegal immigrants, the police said.

The Bangladeshi national, identified as Yusuf Ali alias Nazrul, was arrested from Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, the police said. Two locals, Ahsan Ahmad and Wasim Ahmad, were arrested from Deoband in Saharanpur, the police added.

OTHER ARRESTS September 14, 2017: Three allegedly illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Mohd Imran, Rajidudeen and Mohd Firdaus, were arrested from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. The three brothers were staying in west UP for several years.

The police said they were originally residents of Jessore district in Bangladesh but they had got their Aadhar cards prepared on fake addresses. They stayed in Deoband where Mohd Imran was employed as a teacher in a local madarsa.

August 20, 2017: The UP Special Task Force arrested another alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrant Abu Hannan alias Abu Hana, who was staying in India for 15 years. He had married an Indian woman and got his Indian passport and Aadhaar card made.

August 5, 2017: Abdullah-Al-Mammon, an alleged key operative of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), an Al Qaeda-inspired Islamic extremist group in Bangladesh, arrested from Muzaffarnagar. The names of Mohd Imran, Rajidudeen and Mohd Firdaus came to light when he was interrogated.

August 5, 2017: An alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrant Abdullah arrested from Kuteshara in Muzaffarnagar district on August 5, 2017. He was arrested from a place of worship where he worked as a preacher.

He was originally a resident of Momin Shahi district in Bangladesh but told the locals that he belonged to Assam and got fake a Aadhaar card and a passport made.

The ATS said it had been getting information about a gang active in getting passports made for Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the country on the basis of fake Aadhar cards and other documents.

In a statement, inspector general (IG) of police, anti-terrorist squad (ATS) Aseem Arun said Nazrul’s fake Indian passport with a Deoband address was recovered from him.

Arun added a fake voter card, Aadhar card, driving licence and domicile certificate procured on an address in Muradnagar were also recovered from Nazrul.

He said the identity proof of four other Bangladeshi nationals was also recovered from Nazrul. Apparently, Nazrul was tasked with making fake Indian passports of these four Bangladeshi nationals too, he said.

Arun said initial probe revealed that Nazrul had been staying in India for several years. He was an active member of a gang involved in providing fake passports to illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and arranging their visit to Gulf countries on fake identities, the IG said.

The ATS was also investigating several entries of Rs 1 lakh in Nazrul’s bank account from Saudi Arabia, he said. He said further details of the transactions were being probed.

“On his (Nazrul’s) tip-off, the ATS team arrested Ahsan Ahmad and Wasim Ahmad and recovered several documents from them,” said Arun.

From the two people arrested in Deoband, a laptop, a printer, a scanner, finished and unfinished documents and photographs were recovered, the release said. During interrogation, it came to light that the gang used to get Aadhar cards, voter cards and other documents made on the basis of affidavits and fake certificates issued by schools.

The documents were then used to get passports made, the ATS officer said. The gang used to charge a huge sum of money in return for the work, the ATS statement said. Interrogation was continuing and stern action will be taken against the revenue department and police employees facilitating this unlawful act, Arun said.

More information with regard to national security and terror activities was being gathered and steps will be taken to bust the network, he said. The IG said the trio will be brought to Lucknow after procuring their transit remand form local courts. They will be interrogated further about their network and involvement in terror activities. He said the other national agencies were also being roped in as the matter was related to national security.