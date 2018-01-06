Filling varsity teachers’ posts among top priorities: Naik

Governor Ram Naik on Friday said bringing transparency in the working of state universities and filling vacant posts of teachers was among his top priorities.

Speaking at a press conference here, Naik, who is chancellor of 28 universities, said the state government had started the procedure for filling teachers’ posts and there was a need to speed up recruitment.

Since appointment of trained and qualified teachers was a time-taking process, the state government’s decision to hire retired teachers was a stop-gap arrangement, he said.

With constant effort, academic sessions in the universities had improved and degrees were given to students on time, he said. Now, the focus was on improving the quality of higher education and research, he said.

Applauding the women students, Naik said there was a common belief in the country that the quality of the education in UP was poor in comparison to other states and women did not get an adequate opportunity to pursue higher education here.

But the data of convocations organised in various universities clearly indicated that girls had performed well in higher education, he said.

The women students won more medals than men, giving a positive picture of women empowerment in the state, he said. The women bagged 66% of the medals given by the universities, he added.

The number of women awarded degrees increased in the medical, agriculture and technical universities, as well as in Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and Bhatkhande Music University.

The ‘sarva shiksha abhiyan’ launched by former PM Atal Behari Vajpyee and ‘beti bachao- beti padhao’ campaign launched by PM Narendra Modi had given an impetus to girls’ education across the country, he said.

To make education employment oriented, there was a need to establish coordination between universities and corporate sector, he said, adding emphasis should be laid on research work.

A committee constituted to check irregularities in self-financed courses had submitted its report, he said. The department concerned had been directed to implement its recommendations, he said.

When asked about violence on the university campuses, the governor replied there should be communication with students unions and students’ union elections should be also held on schedule.

The universities must work to create an academic atmosphere on the campus, he said.