Finally, UPRERA to have own office space  

Eight months after its inception, the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) would soon have an office space of its own in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

The regulatory body, which was functioning from a small office in Awas Bandhu in Janpath market, will soon move to its new location in Gomti Nagar where it has been allotted an entire floor in the multi-storey complex of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), according to sources.

With homebuyers from all over the state knocking at the door of the real estate watchdog to register complaint against private developers, it was becoming increasingly difficult for the authority to manage its affairs from a makeshift office. Subsequently, secretary, UPRERA, was allotted the old-chamber of LDA VC in the Lalbagh office building of LDA. “But even this space was not enough to accommodate visitors and conduct hearing of the complaints being made by homebuyers,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Majority of these complaints against private developers are being received from Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), according to him.

Employees from LDA and other government departments will be provided to assist the authority in carrying out its day-to-day functions till such time the state government appoints a full-time UPRERA chief and other permanent staff. A large number of home-buyers, however, are still wondering why the Yogi government, which had junked the rules framed under the Akhilesh Yadav government alleging they were tailor-made to favour the builders, has not yet notified the revised rules doing away with the controversial clauses.

To ensure expeditious disposal of complaints and consumers grievances, the state government has appointed nodal officers who will be collecting the details of all RERA registered projects in their zones. The nodal officers will also look into the matters relating inconsistency in the project completion and flaws in the declaration of possession dates.

The officer said the authority had also drafted a standard model “Agreement for Sale” for homebuyers and developers, which would be released once it got the government's nod.According to this draft sale agreement, the registration of a real estate unit would then be done on the basis of carpet area instead of super built-up area, one of the most contentious issue between homebuyer and private developers.