Toll plaza staff booked for misbehaving with Charthawal MLA Vijay Kashyap

An FIR was lodged against the security staff of Gabhana toll plaza on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with BJP MLA from Charthawal, Vijay Kashyap, who was returning to Muzaffarnagar from Lucknow on Saturday morning.

The toll plaza staff allegedly threw the MLA’s identity card and assaulted his supporters, besides threatening to kill him.

Reports said when Kashyap reached the Gabhana toll plaza with his supporters Yogesh Baliyan, Balram and Jitendra Singh in his SUV, there was a long queue. So he told his driver to move the vehicle to an empty lane as he was getting late. But a security guard stopped the driver, telling him the car could not go in that lane. When the driver told him that the Charthawal MLA was inside the car, the guard said Kashyap was an impersonator since there was no gunner and the SUV did not have any flag, beacon or hooter.

When Kashyap presented his identity card, the guard allegedly threw it and abused him. In the mean time, four or five other toll plaza employees also appeared at the scene and allegedly started assaulting the MLA’s supporters.

When Kashyap tried to intervene, the toll plaza employees allegedly misbehaved with him and spoke rudely to him. One of Kashyap’s supporters then informed the SSP and police control room and the cops arrested the guard Nand Kishore. When the other toll plaza staff saw police, they escaped.

Baliyan, who was accompanying Kashyap, has lodged the FIR against Nand Kishore and some other employees.

“The toll plaza staff misbehaved with me and assaulted my supporters. My gunner was not with me as he was sick. I shall lodge a complaint with the chief minister,” Kashyap told HT.

SP (city) Atul Kumar Shrivastva said all the accused would be arrested soon. “The toll plaza staff should behave properly with commuters. Nobody will be permitted to take law into his hands,“ he said.

However, the toll plaza manager Pawan Chaudhry refuted the allegations, saying, “The MLA was not accompanied by any gunner. The car had no flag or assembly sticker and he did not show any identity card.”