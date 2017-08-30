First zero-budget film screened in Uttar Pradesh

‘Befikar Besahare’, a 95-minute feature film on retired persons who are forced to spend a solitary life, is getting popular on YouTube.

Released on July 2, the film has found more than 30,000 viewers in just over a month of being uploaded.

It had also attracted 500 reviews on the day of the launch.

The film was screened in Allahabad on a regional campus of a varsity recently.

The film is also being touted as world’s first zero budget film.

“The Limca Book of Records and India Book of Records has acknowledged and certified the film to be world’s first zero budget film,” said actor and director Rutwiz Vaidya.

Vaidya, who also features in a popular TV serial Crime Patrol, said, “The main challenge was to arrange fund after finalizing story and locations for the film which took a time of two years to get ready. Many friends and acquaintances helped me to complete the film without any budget.”

“We have over 40 actors who have worked in the film that also has five songs,” said Viadya while talking to HT.

“The film is about a four young friends who don’t’ care for their elders when they are young. But as the time passes, they grow old and realize how the elderly people feel when they are misbehaved or disrespected by their younger ones and how it is important to respect our elders to lead a happy life,” he added.

An MBA student, Vaidya comes from a culturally rich background family of Bhopal.