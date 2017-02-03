Floating jetty to help in keeping Ganga clean

The floating jetty that has been set up at Samne Ghat area here will help in cleaning river Ganga by trapping waste materials dumped in the holy river on a daily basis. A net attached with the jetty will trap the waste materials from surface to the bottom of the river. The waste will then be taken out and collected at a point near the ghat. Later, it will be disposed off at the dumping ground.

The foundation that set up the jetty has an understanding with Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) for collection of waste from the ghat and its disposal. Harindra Sikka, group director Ajay Piramal foundation that set up the jetty said, “The jetty will do a yeoman service in trapping waste material from the holy Ganga in the net attached with it right through the bottom. The waste thus collected every evening will help in keeping the Ganga clean.”

Sikka also plans to display the figure of daily waste at each ghats so that people may come to know about the waste dumped in the stretch of the Ganga here daily. This motive behind this move is to ensure cooperation of everyone in keeping the national river clean by not dumping any waste in it.

“See, positivity begets positivity. So, we are sure this cleanliness effort will act as a catalyst in ensuring follow up by other ghats also since it automatically creates a positive energy in the minds of the visitors. While the clean Ganga projects will take years to take effect, small steps such as this are bound to initiate the process of keeping the Ganga clean not only in mere words, but also in a practical way,” Sikka adds.

Sikka expressed hope that the idea will spread fast in the community and people would stop dumping any waste in the river. The foundation also intends to educate the masses on the importance of keeping the Ganga clean. “Our small experience tells that people are very sensitive to the clean Ganga project and respect initiative in this regard. We appeal to the people join hands for the cause of the Ganga. Cleaning and keeping Ganga clean is responsibility of all of us,” Sikka said.

Sikka claimed that this is perhaps the first jetty that has come up in the river in the country. But jetties are common in the rivers in foreign countries since these help in keeping the river clean and the net attached with it traps the waste material. Moreover, Sikka also spoke to the boatmen to convince them that jetty will no way affect their livelihood.

