Flood-prone Uttar Pradesh to raise its own disaster response force

With Eastern Uttar Pradesh facing floods yet again, the state government has set the ball rolling to raise its own State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), on the lines of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

In the first phase, the government has decided to raise three companies of SDRF with its own dedicated headquarters to deal with emergencies in the state.

The Present scene At present, the state is fully dependent up on centre’s NDRF, RAF as well as the Indian Army and the Air Force to deal with natural as well as man-made disasters. PAC or Provincial Armed Constabulary, however, is one force of the state government that it increasingly relies upon for rescue and relief during calamities.

The NDRF consist of 12 battalions presently: Three each from the BSF and CRPF and two each from CISF, ITBP and SSB.

In UP, they are based in Ghaziabad (8th Bn) and Varanasi (11th Bn).

As a start, it has created 535 posts to be filled through deputation from different state government departments.

During a presentation of state’s finance department in April, CM Yogi Adityanath had stressed on the importance to train men to promptly undertake relief and rescue operations in times of emergency.

“In a follow-up of this, the government has finally begun the task of raising its own SDRF and whose personnel will not only receive training in line with NDRF but also get latest equipment and audio-video devices used by the central relief forces,” said a senior state home department official.

A missive informing about the government’s decision and asking for adequate steps to be taken in this regard has been sent to UP DGP as well as additional director general of UP Police headquarters, Allahabad by secretary (home) Bhagwan Swaroop on August 17, he added.

The order makes plain that to start with posts like that of medical officers, pharmacists, and hospital assistants would be filled from the medical and health department while those of structural engineers, technicians and electricians would be filled up from the PWD and electricity departments. The remaining posts would also be filled through deputations from various units of police department.

Class 4 posts, however, would be filled up by hiring individuals through outsource mode, the order explains.

The 535 posts sanctioned includes one post of commandant, two deputy commandants, four assistant commandants, 01 camp commander, 09 team commanders/Inspectors, 31 sub inspectors, 53head constables, 261 constables, 45 constable drivers, besides 54 posts of assistant staff like 12 cooks, 04 barbers, 6 washer-men and 8 sweepers.

Around 18 posts of structural engineers, 09 posts each of technicians and electricians, 05 medical officers, 20 pharmacists and three hospital assistants have also been sanctioned for the proposed three companies of SDRF, said a senior official of PHQ, Allahabad.

To ensure that no wastage of funds take place, the government has also decided that it would be ensured that only after the SDRF becomes fully functional that personnel become available for appointment.