Focus on public grievances brings Gudamba police station in top 3

Neat and paan spit-free premises, well maintained records and courteous staff are things that one hardly expects in a police station in Uttar Pradesh.

Good points of Gudamba station Maintenance of records, online uploading of FIRs on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), registration of FIRs

Redressal of public grievances; police behaviour and interaction with visitors and complainants

Disposal of investigations; cleanliness on police station premises

Posting of cops as per standard

Availability of basic amenities like toilet, drinking water and seating arrangements.

Condition of lock-up; treatment with accused lodged in the lock-up

Proper allotment of duties to police personnel posted at the police station

Maintenance of duties chart, patrolling chart, leave and attendance record

Police response time: Attending public calls on landline number of police station

Attending public calls on police station officer’s official mobile number; feedback from public

But Lucknow’s Gudamba police station is a picture of contrast. It has just been ranked among the three best police stations of the country in a survey by the Intelligence Bureau.

For all you know, this police station could figure among the top two as well as the actual rankings would be revealed during the inaugural session of the three-day director generals conference at Border Security Force Academy in Tenakpur near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on January 6 when union home minister Rajnath Singh would give away the first-of-its-kind award to the winners.

For the survey, the IB roped in the Quality Council of India (QCI) that ranked the police stations on an 80-point scale including registration of FIRs, redressing public grievances, online uploading of FIRs and performance of Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) among various other parameters.

“I still cannot believe that our police station has been ranked among top three police stations of the country. It is a matter of pride that our hard work is being recognised at the national level,” said Ram Surat Sonker, inspector of Gudamba police station.

The inspector said the survey was conducted by the QCI team in October and December, but at that time he was not very confident about the police station being ranked among the top three. Sonker said it was a surprise for him and all staff at the police station when senior officers informed him on the first day of the Near Year about the letter from the Intelligence Bureau.

JN Singh examining police records at the station. (HT Photo)

He said the letter read that the Gudamba police station was ranked among the top three police stations of the country and invited him to participate in the inaugural session of the conference and receive the shield from the home minister.

“The ranking was done on the basis of 80 parameters, but we were not aware about it. We just focused on 20 basic things related to redressal of public grievances, registration of FIRs, maintenance of records and public and police welfare that yielded the result,” said Sonker while sharing the success story.

He said he was focused on redressal of public grievances and other basic amenities since he joined as inspector at Gudamba police station on October 21, 2017 and asked his subordinates to do the same.

The ranking could be achieved with the combined efforts of all 97 police staff and other staff like guards and others. “The credit also goes to senior police officers who provided the required strength of police personnel at the police station,” he added.

NUMBER OF COPS AT THE POLICE STATION Inspector 1

Sub-inspectors 12

Women sub-inspectors 1

Head constables 5

Constables 65

Women constables 13

Sonker said cops posted at this police station should now be more focused on maintaining their performance.

Inspector General (IG) of police, Lucknow Zone, Jai Narain Singh visited the Gudamba police station on Wednesday to appreciate the efforts of police personnel posted there. “Efforts of cops posted at Gudamba police station have made the entire UP police feel proud,” he emphasised.

He took a round of the entire police station and congratulated all police personnel individually for the ranking.

The IG said the Gudamba police station would be presented as a role model for other police station in-charges who will be asked to visit the station once. “When one police station can do this, then why can’t other police stations replicate it?” he asked.