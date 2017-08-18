For not letting wife spend time with him, youth blinds mother in Varanasi

Enraged over excessive interference in his married life, a youth stabbed his mother with a scissor in her right eye in Anand Nagar Colony Varanasi under Sarnath police station area here on Thursday, police said. The youth was arrested and his mother was admitted to BHU in critical condition.

Police said that Chandan Gupta, who is in his mid twenties, attacked his mother Suman Gupta with a scissor and also pierced it in her right eye. In the attack, Suman sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the government hospital from where was shifted to BHU trauma centre in a serious condition.

Police said that during interrogation, Chandan told that his mother used to beat his wife very often. She used to keep her engaged in household chores. As soon as his wife use to come to his room, his mother used to call her for some work. He alleged that his mother didn’t want his wife to live with him.

Chandan said, “My mother didn’t let my wife stay in my room. Wherever my wife got into my room, my mother used to yell at her and ask her to come out for some work. She is my wife. Don’t I have the right to love her?”

Station officer Akhilesh Mishra said that the youth was arrested and a case was registered against him. Initial investigation revealed that he used to fight with his mother very often over some or the other issue and further probe was on, said Mishra.