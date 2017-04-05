For this ‘Bhartiya’ tailor, CM Yogi has got the perfect look!

Located outside the iconic Gorakhnath temple, ‘Bhartiya tailor’ used to be an ordinary shop until March 19 when its most famous customer-Yogi Adityanath- took oath as chief minister of UP.

Owner of the shop Buddhiram, 59, who has been stitching Yogi Adityanath’s ‘bhagwa’ clothes for the last 24 years, feels proud of his association with the CM. “It is a matter of honour for me that people associate this shop with the CM for the clothes he wears,” he said.

Talking to HT, Buddhiram said special silk clothes from Gandhi Ashram are used to stitch summer apparel of the CM while woollen clothes from Geeta Press are used to prepare the saffron outfit for winter season. Since silk doesn’t come in saffron colour, it is dyed in ‘bhagwa colour’ by local dyers once the three piece apparel is stitched completely.

Over 20 sets of clothes including kurta, achla (lower apparel) and safa (scarf) are stitched every year based on the order given by Yogi, said Buddhiram and added further he doesn’t charge anything for services rendered to the temple and its mahant.

A total of 7.5 metres of material including 2.5 metres each for kurta, achla and scarf is used to prepare the CM’s three-piece apparel. Sharing about Yogi’s choice of clothing, he said the CM prefers half sleeve kurta during summer and full sleeve ones during winter. “Generally he likes the way his clothes are stitched but whenever he finds it not upto the mark, he gives me necessary instructions,” said Buddhiram who last stitched Yogi’s clothes on the eve of Makar Sankranti (January 14), the beginning of Hindu year when as head priest of the temple Yogi offered special prayers to Baba Gorakhnath. Buddhiram said no fresh order had been placed by Yogi after becoming CM and added if asked he would be ready to move to Lucknow to prepare more clothes for his VVIP customer.

When asked if there was a demand for Yogi style kurtas, he revealed ever since his elevation as chief minister, most people had started visiting his shop asking him to prepare short sleeve kurtas.

Recalling his association with the temple and late Mahant Avaidyanath, who helped him earn livelihood by getting a temple shop allotted in his name, Buddhiram said the first apparel he stitched was a kurta for bade Maharaj (Avaidyanath). “When bade Maharaj was alive he used to call me to take his measurements. Once the clothes were ready I personally visited and dressed him in the new clothes. He would be happy and bless me,” he said.

