Former SP corporator ‘poisoned’ after wife’s poll victory, critical

A Samajwadi Party leader from Rasheed Nagar in Meerut was allegedly poisoned on Saturday night, when he went to meet voters after his wife’s victory in the recent civic body polls.

Superintendent of police (city) Maan Singh Chauhan said Haji Shahid Abbasi was admitted to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. “After his wife’s electoral victory, Abbasi and his supporters visited the area to thank voters. That was when somebody offered him sweets laced with poison. He was admitted to the hospital, where he began vomiting blood,” Abbasi’s brother Abid stated in his complaint filed at the Lisari Gate police station.

Abbasi was elected as the corporator of Rasheed Nagar on three previous occasions. The Samajwadi Party fielded his wife, Nazreen, after the seat was reserved for women candidates this time round.

The political leader had earlier created a controversy by protesting against the recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ at nagar nigam house meetings. He was even accused of slapping a BJP corporator in the midst of a heated discussion, causing a commotion.