Freedom dawns for 105-year-old Uttar Pradesh prisoner

Thursday was a special day for 105-year-old state’s ‘oldest prisoner’ Chauthi Yadav who was released from Gorakhpur district jail three months after governor Ram Naik granted his release by using his Constitutional powers.

Chauthi, who was serving a life term in a 38-year-old murder case, was greeted and garlanded by the jail authorities before he was taken home. Besides his nephew Gautam, Chauthi’s 90 plus wife Sunra Devi had also come to the jail to receive her husband.

“He was released after we received a release order from the DM. Though the governor had ordered his release on January 12, the model code of conduct during UP elections delayed the entire exercise,” said senior jail superintendent SK Sharma.

Sharma said jail records showed that Chauthi was 105-year-old now. He spent 14 year in jail. Belonging to Malaon village in Belipar area of Gorakhpur, Chauthi was found guilty of murder by a court on July 8, 1982. He was convicted for the murder of a person that took place on July 25, 1979.

Chauthi, who was honoured by Varanasi jail authorities in 2008 for being the oldest UP prisoner, seemed much relaxed as he held the hands of his wife. He had been lodged in Varanasi jail since 2005 and was shifted to the Gorakhpur jail on the request of his nephew Gautam.

When asked about his feelings after getting reunited with his family, he said in a trembling voice, “I missed my family all these years. Had they not tried hard, I would have died waiting my release.”

“The god has fulfilled my last wish,” shared his visibly elated wife Sunra Devi. Chauthi’s nephew Gautam, 35, who played a key role in his uncle’s release said, “Today my ‘Tapasya’ has fructified. It was the mission of my life to reunite my jailed uncle with my aunt.”

Gautam wrote letters to the President, PM, CM, governor and many ministers that finally led to the release of his uncle. Jail visitor Adil Ameen, who also helped Gautam in securing the old man’s release was also present there.