Futile to expect BJP will work for development: Akhilesh Yadav

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said it was futile to expect that the BJP government in UP would work for development.

“One cannot expect mangoes growing on ‘babool’ tree. Traders who supported the BJP in UP are now the worst affected due to GST and deteriorating law and order situation,” said the Samajwadi Party chief.

“Jewellers are being killed or attacked all over the state,” said Yadav citing Agra, Mathura and Mainpuri incidents.

He was in Nagaria village of Shamshabad block of Agra district and met families of victims of a bus accident here last month. Yadav announced financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to each family that lost its member and promised to assist the injured on behalf of the Samajwadi Party.

“Fourteen people from this village lost their lives while many are still undergoing treatment. The Samajwadi family has always stood by those in trouble. The party will help in treatment of those injured and provide relief of Rs 2 lakh to each family that lost a member in the accident,” stated Yadav who advocated that Rs 5 lakh under the farmer insurance scheme also be provided to the kin of farmers killed in the accident.

The former chief minister alleged that the cleanliness and ‘Anti Romeo’ campaigns had already failed and the state government also didn’t meet the June 15 deadline for making UP’s roads pot-hole free, he added.

“The required improvement in Dial 100 service is not seen and those intending to improve law and order are not being given opportunities,” stated Yadav.

In reply to a question, Yadav said: “Our friendship with the Congress will continue.”

“Farmers in UP were promised waiver of loans, but we are still waiting for it. Those in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are being subjected to agonies with similar false promises,” alleged the SP president.

On distribution of bags bearing his photo in Gujarat schools, Yadav said it was to make people in Gujarat know that such good work was done in UP during the Samajwadi Party’s regime.

