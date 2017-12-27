Ghazipur’s ‘chaiwali bitiya’ gets scholarship

It was a dream come true for Arti Gupta, a tea seller popular as ‘chaiwali bitiya’ in Ghazipur, when union minister Manoj Sinha’s cavalcade stopped at her stall on Monday.

After having tea, the minister broke the news that has arranged a scholarship of Rs 40,000 for Arti so that she can complete her studies. Arti sells tea to support the studies of her two brothers.

“Sinha uncle visited my stall and had tea. He blessed me and told me that I have been provided a scholarship of Rs 40,000 and the amount has been transferred into the account of the college from where I am doing BTC. This is really great news for me,” she said.

She said the minister also praised the tea that she prepared for him and spent about 20 minutes at the stall.

Media in-charge of BJP’s district unit Shashikant Sharma said the party’s local unit had informed the minister about the financial problems being faced by the girl. Taking the issue seriously, Sinha arranged scholarship for her.

Arti started managing the tea stall near an old factory in Ghazipur about a year ago when her father Marachhu Lal Gupta suffering serious injury in his leg.

“After my father suffered injuries, we all were in deep trauma since we needed money for his treatment and required funds to meet our expenses. I was also worried about the future of my younger brothers Vikas and Luv who study in class 8 and 9 at the Central School here,” she said.

“I decided I would not let my brothers’ studies suffer due to shortage of funds. Next morning, I was managing the tea stall. My decision surprised my family members and local residents,” she added.

Arti said her mother Maya was in tears when she returned home after selling tea.

She, however, continued her studies and completed graduation in commerce and took admission to Basic Training Certificate (BTC) course.

Arti had earlier expressed her desire to meet Sinha thinking he might help her in getting scholarship to fund her BTC course as her earnings were not sufficient to meet the expenses of the family.

Sinha represents Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha.

Arti is also a diehard fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, during his visit to Ghazipur on November 14, 2016, had remarked that he prepared a bit ‘kadak chai’.

Arti said she would like to get success in the field of education and wanted to make a career in teaching.

Later, Sinha posted on Twitter: “Arti is a hardworking and meritorious girl who sells tea at her vending cart to meet the expenses of her family. With the help of the earnings that she makes by selling tea at vending cart, she meets the expenses of her own studies and sponsors the education of her two brothers.”

“In view of her dedication towards studies, a scholarship of Rs 40,000 has been arranged for her so that she may complete her studies. As per the wish of the girl, I visited her tea stall and extended wishes for her bright future. I motivated her for coming out with flying colours in the examination. She is very brave girl,” Sinha tweeted.