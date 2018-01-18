Girl detained for stabbing Class 1 boy in Lucknow school, principal arrested

A girl student suspected of stabbing a Class 1 boy in a Lucknow school was detained on Thursday, while the school principal has been arrested, police said.

The student, who is being interrogated, was produced before a juvenile justice board.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Lucknow) Deepak Kumar said the principal of Brightland School, Rachit Manas, was arrested for not informing the police about the incident and trying to hide evidence.

The victim, six-year-old Hrithik Sharma, told his parents that the girl took him inside a bathroom on the second floor of the school and attacked him with a knife.

Hrithik, who suffered injuries to the chest, abdomen and left eye, is undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre. The girl reportedly attacked him to ensure that school closed early.

Hairs found on his body have been sent for forensic test to confirm the identity of the suspect, police said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Hrithik at the trauma centre on Thursday afternoon and enquired about his condition from doctors. He has also directed officials to take proper care of the child.

Parents of the injured student have not blamed the teachers or the school management. However, angry parents of other children say they are worried about the safety and security of children in the school.

They are also scheduled to submit a memorandum to Adityanath on Friday, seeking a review of security measures in schools in the city and elsewhere across the state.