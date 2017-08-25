Girl’s hand chopped in UP: Victim undergoes 11-hour surgery at KGMU

Dr Brijesh Mishra of the plastic surgery department of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Thursday conducted an 11-hour long operation on the teenage girl from Lakhimpur Kheri whose hand was chopped off from wrist with a sword by a youth on Wednesday.

“We will keep a watch for one week on her hands and only then we can say something on the reunion. For now, we have to wait,” said head of the department Prof AK Singh. A micro-vascular surgery is performed to reunite such body parts but the more delay is caused to reach doctor the less are the chances of reunion.

The family is worried for the girl and also about their future. “The family is poor and the offenders are threatening the family,” alleged Nahid Lari Khan, member Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Child Rights (UPSCPCR), who went to meet the girl’s family.

Nahid has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to provide security and financial assistance to the family of the girl. Nahid said since the girl’s mother and the sister of the victim were visually challenged, the victim girl used to look after her family.

The girl was attacked by Rohit, 26, allegedly after a dispute over a missing mobile charger in a crowded market place. “Though Rohit (the attacker) is arrested, the family fears that other members of his family may attack them when they go back to Kheri,” said Nahid. Later in the night, minister for women and child welfare Rita Bahuguna Joshi also visited the family at the KGMU.