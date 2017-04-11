Giving wings to children’s imagination, this drone pilot aims for sky

Driven by a passion to excel, this teacher by profession wants to give every child wings to fly high.

Meet Mohsina Mirza, a drone pilot who is motivating millions of children across the country. A pioneer in drone piloting, Mohsina has introduced the concept of aviation and flying technology in schools.

Talking about her interest in the field, she says, “When I completed my BTech-PGDBM from UK, I realised that my interest in robotics and drones has increased manifolds. I knew I wanted to do this in future but as I learnt and explored the subject I realised it was time to pass on the knowledge to kids. I knew the concept will be of interest to many children who have nothing but books on the topic. Practical is equally important as theory and this was my mantra.”

Talking about her choice of an out of the box subject, she says, “I always had this in mind that I would do something different. Being a female, I wanted to bring in more girls along with me. I knew this was not something routine and it would be difficult for me to make people understand its importance. But I also had firm belief that with one right step everything will fall into place.”

Clock tower in old Lucknow.

“I fail to understand why people stick to conventional and routine in any profession. Why do they shy away or are afraid to explore? I decided to deviate from regular teaching stuff and innovate something interesting and think beyond books,” she remarks.

With a master’s degree in innovation and management from UK, Mohsina’s exceptional work has been showcased in a series of coffee table books – ‘Secret of Mart’, ‘Mausoleum of Boulone Lise’ and ‘The Lat’. At present, her passion for aerial photography is taking most of her time other than training children in the subject.

Speaking about her new venture, she adds, “I launched my new dream venture Techno Kids in collaboration with InveroTech. This is a one-of-its-kind robotics and aviation flying club where children in the age group of 6 to 18 years get exposure to aviation and flying technology. Children are trained to pilot their own self-made flying robots and fixed wings, and become future ready.”

The lat and La Martiniere College in one frame.

With 10 exclusive flying robots and aircrafts of various sizes, she is teaching skills to countless school-going boys and girls of the city who have interest in technology and robotics. She takes regular classes at La Martiniere College that are open to students of all the schools.

“My classes are for all students irrespective of their school or city. My club provides basic knowledge to students who aspire to take up piloting, engineering and aerial photography as their profession after 10+2,” she says. “We use world class drones, variables and more for practical usage. We also use automated drones for all age groups and segments. In senior techno group, we have everything for aero modelling, scratch building of RC models, glider aircrafts, assembling and flying of different aircraft and remote controlled models. I strive to help children develop and pursue their interest in aerial photography or robotics,” says Mohsina.

Speaking about her love for innovation, she says: “I am excited about my new invention, an air selfie chip, which is set to roll out in a couple of months. I am waiting for little support from some company. With this chip in the phone, you can click selfies by lifting your hand and leaving the phone in the air.”

Read more| National film awards:The feeling is yet to sink in, says Yatindra