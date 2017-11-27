Global students to find ways to check Ganga pollution  

A group of class 10 students from New York-based ‘THINK Global School’--a travelling high school that sends its students from different nations to other countries on learning trips-- collected samples of the Ganga water during their visit to Varanasi between Thursday and Saturday.

Their aim was to find a solution to check burgeoning pollution in the river often referred to as the lifeline of northern India. These students are working on a project to find answers to driving questions of how fresh water and basic sanitation can be supplied to India’s diverse and growing population.

About ‘THINK Global School’ It is an independent high school that travels the world, giving students the opportunity to study in nine different countries over the course of three years. The school is non-profit, co-educational, and non-denominational. The school was created by travel photographer Joann McPike, who contributed the founding donation.

It also lays emphasis on leaning while travelling, education through experience and sharing best practices with other educational institutions worldwide.

“We are working on ‘Path to Sustainability’ project-based learning module under which we are trying to find an answer to a major question how growing pollution level in the Ganga can be checked and what may be the ways and what could be the best solution,” Julia Gwiozdzik, a member of the team, shared with HT.

“As part of the study, we collected samples of the Ganga water at Varanasi and Rishikesh. We will examine the samples to find out level of pollutants and will accordingly suggest few measures through infographics on dos and don’ts to create awareness among the people,” Julia said.

The group also interacted with PK Mishra, a professor at department of chemical engineering, IIT-BHU, to have an idea about the ethos and philosophy of the Ganga.

“We called on Dr Mishra at IIT-BHU. He delivered a lecture related to culture and ethos of River Ganga. He also apprised us of the facts adding to pollution level of the river. We also discussed issues related to water sustainability and the future of India’s holy Ganges River in which pollutants increased alarmingly as India’s cities have burgeoned,” Paula said.

Julia is from Poland while Paula is from Mexico. Their project is led by two teachers Chelle Marshall (Canada) and Maria Valle (Spain). The students will also create awareness among people through their group on social media. The group will also apprise Mishra of the suggestions.

Principal, THINK Global School, Adnan Mackovic accompanied the students. The students will also try to come out with a suggestion on how a change in the habits of locals may be brought about. They are also helping creating e-store for selling the artefacts made by artisans in Jawahar village of Mumbai.

They said they enjoyed their trip to Varanasi and would like to visit the city again. The group has been to Bosnia. Their next destination would be Japan, Greece and Spain.