Gorakhpur LS bypoll: 2,900 VVPAT machines to be used

The Election Commission has decided to use 2,900 VVPAT machines with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the by-election for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant after the elevation of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Chief development officer (CDO) and officiating district magistrate Anuj Singh, who convened a meeting on Thursday to review preparations for the election, said machines had been brought from Hyderabad and 21 engineers had been roped in to check them. Till now, 432 ballot units and control units have been checked by engineers.

“As the bypoll is expected soon, the administration is making preparation for election. SDMs have been asked to ensure availability of necessary facilities at polling booths,” he said.

The VVPAT facility will enable voters to make sure the vote cast by them has gone to the same candidate as it will display the name of candidate, his serial number and symbol. However, the voters will have a very short time to verify details as it will be displayed on the machine for seven seconds only.

The Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat represented by Yogi Adityanath for 25 years comprises of Campierganj, Gorakhpur Rural and Urban, Pipraich and Sahjanwa assembly constituencies.

During the last year’s assembly election, VVPAT facility was available in all these seats.