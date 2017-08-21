Gorakhpur’s BRD deaths: Chief secretary panel to submit report today

The committee probing the death of dozens of children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College recently will submit its report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath today.

The four-member inquiry panel is headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar and comprises Alok Kumar, secretary health, Mukesh Mittal, secretary finance and Dr Hem Chandra, medical superintendent of SGPGI, Lucknow.

“The committee is almost ready with its findings and will present its report to the chief minister today(Monday),” sources in the chief secretary’s office told HT.

The panel, as per its points of reference, is supposed to unravel, among other things, the mystery of death of dozens of children on August 10 and 11 at the medical college.

Sources said that besides making an independent inquiry, the committee has taken into account Gorakhpur DM Rajiv Rautela’s and Delhi doctors’ reports while preparing its own report.

“Both the DM and Delhi’s senior doctors have admitted to some oxygen crisis in the hospital but have not indicated the same to be the reason for the death of children,” the sources revealed.

Some doctors from various Delhi hospitals, including Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge and a deputy director from the Union ministry of health had recently visited the BRD Medical College to find out if there was lack of oxygen supply in the hospital resulting in the death of children.

The chief secretary’s probe committee, sources said, has also taken into account the fact that 36 children died in the same hospital in 48 hours a few days after the August 10 and 11 deaths that forced authorities to make foolproof arrangements in terms of oxygen supply, monitoring, patient care etc.

Besides, unravelling the cause of the kids’ deaths, the committee is likely to suggest long-term and short-term measures to improve services in the medical college and also fix accountability of and recommend action against those responsible for the oxygen supply crisis, regardless of the fact whether the oxygen crisis caused the deaths or not.