Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical: After 10-11 tragedy, spate of suspensions

In all, seven officials and employees have been suspended in connection with the death of over 30 children on August 10 and 11 due to alleged disruption in oxygen supply.

They include the then principal Dr RK Mishra, Dr Kafeel Khan, the then NRHM nodal officer and the then in-charge of the paediatric department, Dr Satish Kumar, head of the department of anaesthesia, three employees Sanjay Kumar Tripathi, Udayraj Sharm, Sudheer Kumar and the then chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal.

Last week, an FIR was filed against nine, including Dr Khan, Dr Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, and the proprietors of M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd on the charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide and under relevant provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act.

The UP STF arrested Dr RK Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla from Kanpur on August 29.

The probe committee headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar had recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of the medical college, Dr Satish, Dr Khan and M/s Pushpa Sales Pvt. Ltd. HTC