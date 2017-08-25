Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college: Probe team’s findings come as no surprise

Four-member probe committee led by chief secretary Rajive Kumar has observed that children had died for causes ‘other than lack of oxygen’ at Gorakhpur’s BRD medical college on August 10 and 11.

On the basis of recommendations this committee, an FIR was lodged on Wednesday against six officials of BRD medical college, including ex-principal Rajiv Mishra and Pushpa Sales, the company that stopped supply of oxygen to the medical college for non-payment of dues.

As three teams of doctors had made nearly similar observations about the cause of deaths, the committee’s findings have not come as a surprise. The chief secretary led committee, comprising secretary medical and health Alok Kumar, secretary finance Mukesh Mittal and medical superintendent Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Dr Hem Chandra, had submitted its report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the committee based its observations on facts available on record and the reports of teams of doctors that visited the BRD medical college. Besides, inquiry committee member Dr Hem Chandra, who had taken two doctors to assist him, a central team of three doctors too visited the BRD medical college made same observations about the cause of death. Another team of doctors had assisted the two ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Ashutosh Tandon, who too had made similar observations about cause of deaths after visiting the medical college on August 12. Opposition parties had contested the findings of these teams as no autopsy of those who died was conducted.

Sources said the committee has quoted cases of 23 children who died in 24 hours (August 10 to August 11) and said these included 14 new born. It noted the new born could not have suffered from Japanese encephalitis or from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and had been admitted for other reasons.

The committee took into account observations of doctors that the children admitted much before the incident of oxygen short supply and put on ventilators had survived. It has noted that there were no deaths during the hours of disruption in supply of oxygen and quoted deaths of new born on other days, including death of 15 children on August 14, (where there was no disruption in oxygen supply) to make its point that number of deaths was not high on August 10 and 11.

The committee has suggested short term and long term measures to bring about qualitative improvement in the conditions at the government hospitals. The committee has suggested that three months stock of all the medicines be maintained at all the government medical colleges and hospitals.