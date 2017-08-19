Gorakhpur tragedy: Allahabad HC seeks probe status report from UP government

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit before it the findings of the inquiry conducted so far and the reasons behind the death of children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College last week.

More than 30 kids had died at the hospital in 48 hours (August 9 to 11) allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply.

While in Lucknow, bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Daya Shankar Tiwari heard the PIL filed by social activist Nutan Thakur, a bunch of PIL by Sunita Sharma and others was heard by the bench of Chief Justice DB Bhosale and justice Yashwant Varma in Allahabad.

Both the benches further directed the state government to place before it the details of committee, if any, constituted for the inquiry along with details of its members.

While the Allahabad high court fixed August 29 as the next date of hearing, the Lucknow bench fixed October 9 as next date of hearing.

The PILs request the court to direct the state government to hold a judicial inquiry into the entire incident and punish the guilty persons involved in the incident.

It also alleges that large number of children died due to carelessness of the doctors.

Petitioners also claimed that while children die because of Japanese encephalitis in Gorakhpur every year, no concrete step was taken to prevent this deadly disease.

It was also alleged that even necessary medicines were not available.

Advocate general Raghvendra Pratap Singh apprised the Lucknow bench about steps being taken by the government to bring to justice those responsible for the BRD Hospital tragedy.

The advocate general also pointed out to the court that the state government has constituted a probe committee under chief secretary Rajiv Kumar to investigate the issue.

In Allahabad, the court refused to order judicial inquiry at this stage stating that it cannot be conducted on the mere apprehensions of the petitioners.

“The court will first look into the steps taken by state government and then only will take any decision in this regard,” the bench said.

Petitioner Nutan Thakur also raised the issue of private practice by government doctors in state run medical colleges and sought complete ban on it.