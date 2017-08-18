Gorakhpur tragedy: Allahabad high court seeks probe findings from UP govt

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government to present before it the findings of the inquiry conducted so far into the death of several children at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College Hospital last week.

Over 30 children had died at the hospital in a period of 48 hours, extending from August 9 to 11, allegedly due to a fatal disruption in oxygen supply.

Hearing a bunch of PILs seeking a judicial probe into the tragedy, the bench of chief justice DB Bhosale and justice Yashwant Varma directed the state government to place before it relevant details of the committee – if any – constituted for the inquiry. The court then fixed August 29 as the next date of hearing.

The petitions, filed by advocate Sunita Sharma and several others, sought a judicial inquiry into the incident and speedy conviction of the guilty parties. They have alleged negligence of the doctors, who have been accused of not clearing long-pending dues with the oxygen supplier, as the cause of the tragedy.

The petitioners also claimed that though children die of Japanese encephalitis in Gorakhpur every year, no concrete step has been taken to ensure its prevention. Even the medicines required to cure it is not available, they added.

However, the bench refused to order the judicial inquiry for now – stating that it cannot be done on the basis of mere apprehensions expressed by the petitioners. “Only after looking into the steps taken by the state government will the court take any decision in this regard,” it said.