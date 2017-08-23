Gorakhpur tragedy: Probe committee submits report, confusion prevails over FIRs

Despite the Yogi Adityanath government’s order to lodge FIRs against officials allegedly responsible for the BRD Medical College tragedy in Gorakhpur, no action has been taken as yet as confusion prevails over the sections under which the accused should be booked.

High drama was witnessed at Hazratganj police station throughout the night on Tuesday. The staff from chief secretary Rajive Kumar ‘s office reached the police station to lodge FIRs against six people but the police could not decide on the sections under which cases should be registered. And the government officials were no less confused.

No FIR could be lodged till Wednesday morning.

At least 33 children had died at the encephalitis ward of the BRD Medical College between August 9 and 10 allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply.

The state government took the decision to lodge an FIR after a four-member probe committee, headed by chief secretary Rajive Kumar, submitted its report to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Other members of the committee included secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar, secretary, finance, Mukesh Mittal and medical superintendent, SGPGI, Lucknow, Dr Hemchandra.

Cracking the whip on Tuesday, the state government also shifted senior officials of the health department, including principal secretary, medical education, Anita Bhatnagar Jain, and director general, medical education, KK Gupta.

Former principal of BRD Medical College Dr Rajeev Mishra, his wife Dr Purnima Shukla, head of the paediatric department and in-charge of encephalitis ward Dr Kafeel Khan are likely to face action.

After the reports of lodging of FIR reached Gorakhpur, Dr Mishra and his wife left their official accommodation on the hospital campus.

Proprietor of Puspha Sales, the company that supplied oxygen cylinder to the hospital, and accountants of the medical college are under the scanner.

Doctors may also face action for carrying out private practice.