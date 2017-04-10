Govt asks IPS officers to give details of movable assets by April 16

The state government has asked the senior police officials to furnish the details of their movable assets latest by April 16.

The move comes close on the heels of chief minister Yogi Adityanath directing government officials to declare their income and assets (movable and immovable) within 15 days. The government later extended this deadline to April 15.

Soon after taking over as CM, Yogi had also asked his ministers to give a declaration of their movable and immovable properties.

The fresh order issued on Saturday also brought IPS officers within the ambit of government’s initiative of zero tolerance to corruption.

“Additional director general of police (personnel), UP, PC Meena has issued an order (dated April 8, 2017) to all additional DGPs, IGs and DIGs to ensure compliance,” said a senior official at the home department.

“The copies of the order have also been sent to all district police chiefs as well as PAC commandants. The IPS officers are required to furnish details of their movable assets as on March 31, 2017 under all circumstances on the specified format,” he added.

Every officer will have to mention the name, cadre, batch and present pay while filling the details of movable properties in his/her name or in the name of relatives. The form also seeks details about the mode/source of acquisition as well as value of the property at the time of acquisition or its present value.

The officials are required to provide details of jewellery, insurance policies (the annual premium of which exceeds basic pay of two months), shares, securities and debentures, cars, motorcycles, or any other means of conveyance.

The IPS officers will also have to mention details of gadgets and appliances including refrigerator and television sets.

The All-India Service (Conduct) Rules, 1968, require officers to disclose the details of their asset when they join the service and submit an annual property statement—listing properties and shares.