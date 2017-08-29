Gurmeet Singh conviction fallout: Dera sewadars break into tears in Uttar Pradesh

Ninety-year-old sewadar Gulab Kaur broke into tears after hearing the 20-year jail term to her guru Ram Raheem on Monday.

Kaur has been living in the Barnawa centre of Dera Saccha Sauda in Baghpat district for over a decade and takes care of daily activities there.

There were more than a dozen women inside the Dera, who apparently were grief-stricken and refused to speak to anyone.

Heavy police and of para military forces have been deployed in and outside the Dera after the arrest of the godman. Security was further beefed up on Monday after the court sentence.

Most followers of the godman had gone to Panchkula and Sirsa and only 30 or 35 sewadars were staying in the Dera, which is built on hundreds of acres.

Sewadars Anirudh Tyagi(Barnawa), Suraj Bhagatji( Noida), Yogesh Kumar( Amroha) and Vijendta Kashyap (Baraut) said they still had trust and faith on their Guru and believed that he had been implicated in a fake case. ‘We would appeal against the verdict to seek justice for our Guru who has given meaning to our lives,’ they said.