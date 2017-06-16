Have-not girls to learn English through radio in Uttar Pradesh

Over 73,000 girls studying in government-run Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools in the state will now learn to speak fluent English akin to students of Convent schools using radio broadcast.

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Uttar Pradesh and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) joined hands to start a unique project—‘ Aao Angrezi Seekhein’ (come let’s learn English). The first of its kind initiative aims at benefiting girls of underprivileged section of society.

Kasturba Gandhi Schools provide free primary and upper primary education to these girls. Presently, there are 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the state. Introduced in August 2004 under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme, the objective of KGBV is to ensure quality education along with boarding facilities to girls by setting up residential schools at elementary level.

Officials claim that though the focus of the mission is on the girls of Kasturba Gandhi schools, an effort would also be made to enable an additional 1.25 crore students enrolled in government-run primary and upper primary schools to benefit from the broadcast.

To make the project successful, the district coordinators of girl education from all 75 districts of the state would be given two-day training through UNICEF supported training workshops. The workshop will be organized at district institute of education and training (DIET) in Lucknow between June 28 and July 6. These coordinators would then guide the teachers of the Kasturba Gandhi schools of their respective districts.

The unique part of the initiative is that the All India Radio will broadcast the programme prepared by UNICEF. The 90 episodes of 15 minute capsule each will be aired from July end during school hours. Students, under the supervision of their teachers will listen to the broadcast in the classroom and learn to speak English through repeated practice.

The government schools have already been provided radio sets to allow students hear another educational programme ‘Meena Ki Duniya’ aimed at making adolescent girls aware of their rights and importance of education.