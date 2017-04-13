HC asks UP government to prepare action plan to tackle heat wave

The Allahabad high court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to study the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and prepare an action plan to provide relief to the people from heat wave conditions.

The court has asked the principal secretary concerned to remain present in the court with all the information on April 20, the next date of hearing.

The order was passed by the bench comprising chief justice DB Bhosale and justice Yashwant Varma while hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by Akshay Mohiley, a resident of Allahabad.

Taking a serious note of the absence of an action plan, the court asked the officials concerned to study the guidelines for preparation of action plan on prevention and management of heat waves issued by the NDMA and take necessary steps.

The petitioner said the summer season had started but the state government had taken no steps to provide relief to the people. In the absence of such measures, people could fall ill or even die due to heat wave, he said.

The state government’s counsel informed the court that necessary directions had been issued to the officials and a fund of Rs 500 crore had been created for the management of heat wave in the state.

The counsel said the government would require two months’ time to prepare the action plan to which the court pointed out that the summer season had already begun and by that time many people would die of heat wave.

When the government’s counsel placed before the court the directives issued by the officer to reduce casualties due to heat wave, the court asked her if the officials concerned had even seen the NDMA guidelines.

“It seems the officers have issued routine directives in this regard. The steps taken by the authorities are genuine but not in the right direction,” the court observed.