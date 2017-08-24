Health officials find 14 year old girl doing nurse’s job in Lucknow!

Health officials found a 14-year-old girl doing the nurse’s job during surprise inspection at Sumitra Nursing home in Mohanlalganj on Wednesday.

“There were no doctors or paramedical staff despite patients admitted in the wards. Those looking after the patients were not qualified,” stated the report filed by the health team and submitted to the office of chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Dr SK Rawat and Dr RK Chaudhary who went for inspection at the hospital said when they asked for the list of doctors and documents regarding the hospital registration and panel of doctors, they were provided none.

“The minor girl Vimla is a resident of Unnao and she told that she was coming to the hospital to learn nursing,” said the report. The health team has asked the Mohanlalganj police to initiate action against the hospital that was functioning illegally.

The case of Vimla appears to be an example of how quacks are produced by unregistered hospitals, said Dr Rawat.

When the team met one Laxmi Prasad sitting in the doctors’ room and demanded papers from him, he allegedly misbehaved and threatened the team of dire consequences. When cops were called to the spot, the owner of the hospital turned up and alleged that the team was demanding money in the name of inspection.

In another inspection at Parag hospital of Nigoha, the health team found blood transfusion being done to a woman without the supervision of a qualified doctor.

“There was no qualified nurse, neither was there any pharmacist to dispense medicine and the pharmacy was running without the mandatory license,” said chief medical officer Dr GS Bajpayee.

The hospital has been issued notice to present its documents with the office of the chief medical officer of Lucknow.