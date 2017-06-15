Honour killing: Girl’s half burnt body recovered

A case of honour killing came to fore in Binupur village here after the police recovered the half burnt body of an 18-year-old girl from a pyre late on Tuesday evening.

The cops swung into action after the deceased’s neighbour Raghu Raj lodged an FIR against her father Rakesh Kumar, alleging that he shot her dead. The accused was absconding after the incident.

According to villagers, the girl was in a relationship with a boy, which was opposed by her father.

Raj heard a gunshot from Kumar’s house around 6.30pm on Tuesday. After some time, Kumar’s family carried their daughter Chinki’s body for the last rites, he said.

Around 9pm, Virendra Singh Indaulia, inspector, Lodha police station reached the cremation ground with force after getting the information about the incident from Raghu Raj. Seeing the cops, Kumar and his family members escaped while the police recovered the half burnt body from the pyre.

Rakesh Kumar has four children. Chinki was the eldest, pursuing BA (final) followed by Khushboo, a High School student and two sons – Sonu and Manvendra.

During a search at Rakesh’s house, police found blood in one room. When cops questioned Chinki’s mother Rachna and sister Khushboo, they were told that Chinki had died of fever. When the police took a tough stand, the duo stated that Chinki had shot herself in the house when they had gone to the field to collect fodder for animals.

“My husband’s nephew Saurabh, and his friend Mohit had given the pistol to Chinki a month back,” said Rachna.

“We were performing Chinki’s last rites to avoid police harassment,” she added. Police took Rachna and Khushboo into custody.

The post-mortem examination of Chinki’s half burnt body could not be conducted on Wednesday as doctors recommended that a panel be constituted and post-mortem be conducted under the supervision of forensic team as the case was serious.

However, an X-ray was done to trace the bullet in the body. The report will be submitted on Thursday.

Anil Kumar, CO (Gabhana), said, “Initially, a case of murder has been registered by police. Prima facie, the murder seems to be related with honour killing. Facts will emerge only after the receipt of post-mortem report.”