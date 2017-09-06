Hours after victim meets Uttar Pradesh CM, two arrested for land fraud

History-sheeter Pawan Singh and his brother Amit Singh were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly duping an engineer and 35 others of Rs 1.41 crore in land related deals.

The action came hours after chief minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the complaint made by victim Sachchidanand during CM’s Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath temple on Monday.

“Pawan and his brother have been detained on charges of land fraud. Sophisticated weapons and a walkie-talkie have been recovered from their possession. Police is grilling them to collect more information,” said SSP Sidhhartha Anirudh Pankaj.

While FIR under section 406 IPC has been lodged against the accused, gangster act will also be slapped on the accused, said the SSP.

Apart from sophisticated weapons, four luxury cars, some without papers have also been recovered from his residence in Gorakhnath’s Natgmalpur area.

His private security guards have also been picked up by the police.

Sachchidanand, who along with others had transferred the amount in the account of Pawan and his brother Amit Singh in 2014 for buying plots in residential area in Sahjanwa, had met the chief minister after police failed to take action against the accused despite an online FIR lodged by him a few months back.

He told the CM that the developers had taken the money to develop colony in Gida, Sahjanwa but later they were denied possession.

The CM called up senior police officials and asked them to ensure swift action.

Six cases, including that of murder and attempt to murder are already registered against Pawan in Gorakhnath police station .

He had contested 2017 UP election from Gorakhpur rural seat as an independent candidate but was defeated by the BJP candidate.

He then started backing the BJP by putting up posters across the city hailing CM Yogi Adityanath.

To project himself as a BJP leader he had hoisted party flag on his residence and even shared his picture on Facebook with the CM.

Pawan was not available for comment but his Facebook post raised question over police action and media reports.