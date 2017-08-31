I’m a greedy actor, says Aankhen girl Ritu Shivpuri

The “Lal dupatte waali...” girl, Ritu Shivpuri, who shot to fame in her debut opposite Govinda in David Dhawan’s Aankhen in 1993, is now making waves courtesy her comeback role in Anil Kapoor’s 24 Season 2.

“I am on cloud nine as Dr Sunny Mehta, my forensic officer’s character in 24 gave me the Dadasaheb Phalke Award best actor TV debut award,” says the actor during her visit to the city recently.

“It (winning an award) came as a surprise but it made me really happy and felt like an achiever before my kids,” says the actor with flawless skin and golden hair.

Daughter of late actress Sudha and Om Shivpuri, Ritu insists the role excited her from the word go.

“I love experimenting with my characters. When ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ was offered to me after 24 what caught my attention was the beautifully sketched role. The character of Indrani you will find her in many women out there... who are passionate about whatever they do in life. She is a good wife and a mother. It’s not an out-and-out negative character. There are lots of shades. One day you will love her and the next day, you will hate her. So you can’t call her typical TV vamp,” she says.

Married into a family of nutritionists, Ritu believes in holistic well-being.

“I love acting and it was a right decision to make a comeback as my twins are now grown up. At the end of a day I think like an actor and not like a star. I am in love with the art irrespective of the medium. I never understood the difference between big and small screens. I am a greedy actor, but the greed is for good work,” says Ritu, who plays a true-blue desi avatar in ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’.

Ritu’s look in the show is typical Indian, very ethnic yet modern.

“I love my look on the show as it is very different from me in real life, and also because I’ve never been portrayed like this on TV before,” she says.

Of late there is strong buzz of rivalry between her and the lead of the show Barun Sobti. The gossip mills are abuzz that there is a cold war going on between the two for quite some time now. Ritu, however, refutes all such rumours.

Talking about Barun and her other co-stars, she says, “We have a fab team and we have a fab time. I adore him though we have our fun fights we exhibit great work ethic.” Finished working on her latest film, He-Man, Ritu says she is excited.

“Yes the film is complete and it is supposed to release this year. My role is fantastic. It’s a lovely story. I am just praying for its release,” she says.

IN LOVE WITH LUCKNOW

Talking her about her love for the City of Nawabs, the Lajja actor shares, “I love coming to Lucknow as it gives me positive vibes. It’s a cool city and I love everything about it be it people, food or even the locales for that matter. I go berserk over Chikankari collection available here as it is simply amazing and I can never have it enough.”