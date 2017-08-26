‘I will like to be known for my originals’: Lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir

Lyricist of super hit recreated numbers like Rashke Qamar, Keh Doon Tumeh, Pyar Manga Hai, Zubbi Zubbi and many more, Manoj Muntashir himself is not very happy with the trend of recreated songs.

“Every word in the song barring Tere Rashke Qamar line is new and it is topping the chart ever since it was released. Personally, I feel that songs should not be recreated. It does not yield benefit to the lyricist, singer or the composer. But, this is a tested formula that has been working for film makers, so we are supposed to honour the trend in the interest of the movie,” he tells HT City.

The Teri Galliyan writer was recently in Lucknow with actors of his forthcoming film Baadshaho in which he has wrote allthe songs.

A die-hard fan of Sahir Ludhianvi, he also recreated Keh Dun Tumhe (from Deewaar) for Baadshaho. “Sahir saheb is the person because of whom I am a lyricist today. He is the greatest lyricist ever. I have never met him yet he is my mentor, God, guide, inspiration and father figure. I am very touchy about him and due to my immense respect for him, I retained three-fourth lyrics of the song and only changed 25%. Since, I was signed for the film as solo song writer, it was my duty to honour what the makers wanted.”

The translator of the Hindi version of both parts of Baahubali, Manoj says he wants to be known for his original compositions than recreated song. “I feel more proud about Teri Galiyaan, Tere Sang Yaar and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaunga than my recreated songs. But then, if I am given a task I take it as a challenge to give a complete new soul to the song — like new wine in old bottle. The lyrics of Rashke Qamar has new-age poetry that youths can connect with. It’s the freshness that has made it a super hit. And, if all this contribute to the success of the film, then my effort gets rewarded.”

Watch: Manoj Muntashir --lyricist of super hit recreated numbers like Rashke Qamar

The writer feels that songs contribute to big openings, something which have been seen in Ek Villian and MS Dhoni. He hopes his next also gets a good start because of the songs.

On coming to Lucknow with the filmstars, he says, “I come from Gauriganj (Amethi) and when I left Lucknow I wanted to come back as a star and bring lot of celebrities to the city. When I got this opportunity, I requested my film maker (Bhushan Kumar) for the same and we came with Emran Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Illeana D’Cruz. Ajay (Devgn) was not in the country so he could not come. We all had a great chit-chat and got a warm reception.”