I wonder what BJP offered ex-SP MLCs as ‘prasad’: Akhilesh

Blaming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engineering defections, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that BJP lured his party MLCs and Zila Panchayat members by giving them ‘prasad’.

“I wonder what BJP men offered them as ‘prasad’. If BJP was confident, they should have contested election to become member of legislative assembly instead of resorting to defection politics,” Akhilesh said, speaking in an event at Natthupur in Azamgarh where he unveiled a statue of Kargil martyr Ramsamujh Yadav.

Making fun of the ongoing sanitation campaign, Akhilesh said, “BJP men sweep very well (BJP wale jhadoo bahut achchi lagate hai). Nowadays, many officers are also seen sweeping. When I get back to power, I will see how much they sweep.”

He asked the UP chief minister about the steps taken by his government to control Japanese Encephalitis and providing medical care to the children.

He said, “We gave Yash Bharati Award to son of hockey wizard Major Dhyanchand. We honoured our brave soldiers with Yash Bharati. But BJP government insulted both sportspersons and brave soldiers by stopping the award.”

He also blamed the government for stopping expressway work. He dubbed it as a conspiracy.

He also criticized BJP government for changing names of institute and stadium. “As you sow, so shall you reap,” Akhilesh said, “When I will change names (of the institutions), then please don’t mind.”