If anomalies don’t cease, voters will point finger at government’s intention: Akhilesh

Citing voters’ list irregularities, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party national president, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said: “If the anomalies don’t cease, voters will point their finger at the intention of the government, instead of raising it with pride after casting vote.”

In a tweet on Monday, he wrote: “When the names of parliamentarians, ministers and mayors are missing from the voters’ list, then what is the point in appealing to ordinary citizens to vote...all this must stop or else the voters who raise their fingers after casting a vote will point the fingers at the intention of the government. Having faith in the electoral process is democracy’s biggest pre-requisite.”

This was Yadav’s second tweet over the issue of names missing from the voters’ list. On Sunday, at the end of the second phase polling, Akhilesh had tweeted: “Media reports that a lot of voters’ names are missing from the voters’ list of today’s election. This type of digital India cannot take us forward.”

Reportedly, there have been a large number of cases of names being missing from voters’ lists across UP in both phases of civic polls. The third and the last phase will be held on November 29, the results of which will be declared on December 1.

Rajendra Chaudhary, national secretary and chief spokesperson of the SP said: “Democracy’s first essential is impartial, free, and fair electoral process. But the ruling party in UP tried every trick in its bag to influence the voting in its favour. Not only did they misuse government machinery, but also deprived many voters of their right to franchise.”

Chaudhary said voters were very angry with the BJP because of its “false promises” and renewed their affinity towards the SP because of the pro-development orientation of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

He said the SP did well in both the phases and would do even better in the third and the final phase of the civic bodies’ polls on November 29.