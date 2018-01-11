IIT-K professor to lead project to develop technology for railway safety

The Indian railways has roped in an IIT-K professor to lead a project for developing new technology for railway safety.

The railways has signed an MoU with the union HRD ministry (MHRD) and the department of science and technology (DST) and has selected experts from various IITs and other engineering institutions to develop the technology.

A senior professor at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) NS Vyas, who is also the chairman of the Technology Mission for Indian Railway (TMIR), has been named as the chief coordinator for selection of experts to carry out the project.

The institutes which would be included in the project will be able to sign MoUs with other institutes of the world to develop safety technologies for better tracks, communication and signalling system, and anti-fog devices.

“TMIR will select top institutions of the country as partners in the project to reduce India’s dependence on China, Japan and other countries regarding safety technology for railways,” Prof Vyas said.

“The total expenditure on the project will be borne by MHRD, DST and the Indian railways. MHRD and DST have already released Rs 75 crore each for the project,” he added.