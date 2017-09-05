India won’t compromise on defence, national security anymore: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said India will henceforth adopt a no-compromise formula on matters pertaining to its strategic policies.

“It has been demonstrated clearly that the nation will no longer be cowed down on matters like defence and security,” Bhagwat said during a function held at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Technical Intermediate College in Manda, around 70 km from Allahabad. His remarks come in the backdrop of India and China arriving at a mutual resolution to the Doklam stand-off last month.

The RSS chief claimed that the country was progressing at full steam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India has always remained true to its word. This has been our tradition and culture, and we are proud of following it even today. This is why the trust reposed in us by other nations has only increased with time,” he said.

Bhagwat said it was after many years that the people were following a leader with the same enthusiasm that Lal Bahadur Shastri evoked when he – as the Prime Minister – called on lakhs to fast every Monday for feeding the needy. “Today, so many are taking part in initiatives like Clean India Mission (Swachh Bharat) and embracing yoga on a mere call. It’s rare for people to follow a leader’s request out of sheer respect. But this is being witnessed once again today,” he said, without referring to Modi by name.

The RSS chief also urged the people to fulfil their duties towards themselves, their families and the society as a whole.

The event was attended by Shastri’s sons Anil and Sunil, grandson Sidharth Nath Singh, Allahabad MP Shyama Charan Gupta and former mayor Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh. Sunil, chairman of the Shastri Sewa Niketan, welcomed Bhagwat at the function. Earlier, he unveiled statues of Lal Bahadur Shastri and his wife, Lalita Shastri, at the Lalita Shastri Public School in Manda Khas.

The RSS chief later attended a shakha session at Civil Lines.

(With PTI inputs)