‘It works like a govt office’: Twitter has hilarious responses to Lucknow Metro snag
More than 100 passengers of the Lucknow Metro had a harrowing first ride of the hyped project after being trapped inside the train for more than two hours.lucknow Updated: Sep 06, 2017 17:35 IST
About 100 passengers were trapped after the Lucknow Metro, launched by home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a day before, was halted for two hours after a technical snag on Wednesday.
Train services were suspended for about three hours and angry passengers complained that they couldn’t reach their destination on time.
Twitter users reacted with pungent humour, with some asking if chief minister Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav will still fight over taking credit for the Lucknow Metro.
Sample some of the comments:
Paan kha kar kisi ne metro rail control system ke. Control cabinet pe thoonk diya hoga— Amit Dubey (@iAmitDubey_) September 6, 2017
UP me kuch bhi durust nahi hai— Abdul Ahad Siddique (@rippling_joy) September 6, 2017
Not a great record
Lucknow metro bhi sarkari daftaro jaise kaam karna seekh gayi pehle din se 😂— prateek bansal (@prateek2610) September 6, 2017
Fastest it completed, quickest it stops https://t.co/OdWD9lFEKd— JEEVAN T BHATIA (@JeevanBhatia) September 6, 2017
It halted before it chugged. What else does one expect in a state with no answers #LucknowMetro #NoUttarInUP #sabchaltahai #happensinUP— Puja Awasthi (@pujaawasthi) September 6, 2017
A crisp response that summed up the embarrassment
#LucknowMetro pic.twitter.com/TQFdHOC6qK— Shamsuddin Altamash (@shaltamash) September 6, 2017
Umm, ticket refund, may be?
TICKET KA REFUND KAHA SE MILEGA— R7 (@RAJ71019) September 6, 2017
Whose fault is it anyway?
Who will get credit for this Yogi or akhilesh 😂😂— anoop (@anoop1907) September 6, 2017
Suffer or safar, asked one
"Safar" Became "Suffer" For The Passengers After #Lucknow #Metro Broke Down! https://t.co/RknAraZaia— The Youth Magazine (@tymindia) September 6, 2017
Others were genuinely angry and referred to the recent child deaths at a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
6800 crores for lucknow metro which barely covers 8 kms. And this is the same state which cannot afford oxygen for kids!— Siddharth (@sidjaju) September 6, 2017