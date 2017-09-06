 ‘It works like a govt office’: Twitter has hilarious responses to Lucknow Metro snag | lucknow | Hindustan Times
‘It works like a govt office’: Twitter has hilarious responses to Lucknow Metro snag

More than 100 passengers of the Lucknow Metro had a harrowing first ride of the hyped project after being trapped inside the train for more than two hours.

lucknow Updated: Sep 06, 2017 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow Metro train service developed a snag on its first day on Wednesday.
Lucknow Metro train service developed a snag on its first day on Wednesday. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT File Photo)

About 100 passengers were trapped after the Lucknow Metro, launched by home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a day before, was halted for two hours after a technical snag on Wednesday.

Train services were suspended for about three hours and angry passengers complained that they couldn’t reach their destination on time.

Twitter users reacted with pungent humour, with some asking if chief minister Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav will still fight over taking credit for the Lucknow Metro.

Sample some of the comments:

Not a great record

A crisp response that summed up the embarrassment

Umm, ticket refund, may be?

Whose fault is it anyway?

Suffer or safar, asked one

Others were genuinely angry and referred to the recent child deaths at a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

