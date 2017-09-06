‘It works like a govt office’: Twitter has hilarious responses to Lucknow Metro snag

About 100 passengers were trapped after the Lucknow Metro, launched by home minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath a day before, was halted for two hours after a technical snag on Wednesday.

Train services were suspended for about three hours and angry passengers complained that they couldn’t reach their destination on time.

Twitter users reacted with pungent humour, with some asking if chief minister Adityanath and former CM Akhilesh Yadav will still fight over taking credit for the Lucknow Metro.

Sample some of the comments:

Paan kha kar kisi ne metro rail control system ke. Control cabinet pe thoonk diya hoga — Amit Dubey (@iAmitDubey_) September 6, 2017

UP me kuch bhi durust nahi hai — Abdul Ahad Siddique (@rippling_joy) September 6, 2017

Not a great record

Lucknow metro bhi sarkari daftaro jaise kaam karna seekh gayi pehle din se 😂 — prateek bansal (@prateek2610) September 6, 2017

Fastest it completed, quickest it stops https://t.co/OdWD9lFEKd — JEEVAN T BHATIA (@JeevanBhatia) September 6, 2017

It halted before it chugged. What else does one expect in a state with no answers #LucknowMetro #NoUttarInUP #sabchaltahai #happensinUP — Puja Awasthi (@pujaawasthi) September 6, 2017

A crisp response that summed up the embarrassment

Umm, ticket refund, may be?

TICKET KA REFUND KAHA SE MILEGA — R7 (@RAJ71019) September 6, 2017

Whose fault is it anyway?

Who will get credit for this Yogi or akhilesh 😂😂 — anoop (@anoop1907) September 6, 2017

Suffer or safar, asked one

Others were genuinely angry and referred to the recent child deaths at a Gorakhpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh.