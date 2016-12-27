Japanese student bags five Sanskrit varsity gold medals 

A Japanese student bagged five gold medals for her outstanding performance in postgraduate examinations at the Sampurnananda Sanskrit University’s 34th convocation here on Monday.

Toshiko Idava was awarded the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalay gold medal, Ramkuwar Bangar gold medal, Chandrabadan Madhav Singh Parmanas gold medal, Swami Madhavacharya gold medal and Annada Prasad Mukherjee gold medal.

She got the inspiration to learn Sanskrit eight years ago when she was on a visit to Kathmandu, Nepal. She started learning the Nepalese language. When she came to know that Sanskrit was the root of Nepalese, she decided to study Sanskrit. She then enrolled in a certificate course for Sanskrit at the SSU.

Later, she decided to pursue the Shastri and Acharya courses from SSU. “It was very difficult to learn Sanskrit pronunciation. With the help of professors, I learned the language. I enjoy it now. I will work for promotion of Sanskrit around the world,” she told HT on Monday.

Asked whether she planned to do Ph.D, she said she would decide after consulting her professor here.

Like Toshiko, Agra’s Farhad Ahmad, a member of the Ahmadia Muslim Jamat , is among 32 meritorious students were given gold medals for outstanding performance in graduate and postgraduate examinations during the 34th convocation of Sampurnanand Sanskriti University (SSU).

Farhad secured the highest marks in comparative religion and philosophy in the acharya (post graduation) course. He wants to work for communal harmony. Farhad also completed the Shashtri (graduation) course from SSU for which he enrolled in 2011.

Farhad is associated with Ahmadia Muslim Jamat since his childhood. “In comparative study of religions, I found that soul and message of all religions is one. Each religion talks of peace and harmony. It teaches us to serve the poor and work for the entire humanity.”

Farhad got an idea about different religions, including Hinduism, during the study. “I thank my organisation that motivated me to do a comparative study of religions. I learned a lot under tutelage of professors here,” Farhad said.

Appeal to promote Sanskrit

Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi on Monday appealed to professors of Sanskrit to work for promotion of the language.

Addressing the SSU convocation, Tripathi said, “We need to restore its glory. This is a very important language. Professors need to work for promotion of Sanskrit. The language flourished in our country. We need to restore its glory.”

“India had world class universities like Nalanda and Takshila. Our education was based on totality. Sanskrit suffered serious jolts over eight to nine centuries for various reasons. Now, the time has come to promote the language. The root of education is spirituality,” he said.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth vice chancellor Prithvish Nag laid emphasis on linking Sanskrit with the technology for its promotion. He said that the SSU had unlimited opportunities.

In all, degrees were issued to 28661 students. Yadunath Dubey, vice chancellor of SSU, welcomed the guests.

Governor Ram Naik addressed the convocation by phone and advised students to laud the achievements of others.

