Kanpur: GSVM Medical College suspends six students for indiscipline

The GSVM Medical College has suspended six students, three each of 2014 and 2015 batches, on ‘disciplinary grounds’ even though some juniors alleged it was a case of ragging.

Junior students Avnish Kumar, Manoj Kumar Yadav and Manish Arya alleged that they were ragged by seniors Mohammad Faizan, Avneesh Kumar Singh and Harshit Misra.

They alleged that the seniors asked them to take off their clothes and thrashed them when they refused to do so. The seniors even made them clean kitchen utensils on December 4.

Following the incident, the juniors lodged an online complaint with the Medical Council of India (MCI) after which the college administration swung into action and formed a three-member committee under Dr RC Gupta to probe the allegations.

However, the panel in its report denied the charges of ragging and instead said both the groups were involved in a scuffle due to some reason.

“The committee therefore initiated action against the accused as well as the complainants and suspended all the six students and directed them to vacate the hostel,” said Dr Gupta and added that it was a disciplinary action initiated in the wake of scuffle between the two groups.

Read more: SOL students unhappy over library diktat, DUSU President offers support

The institute has this year witnessed three incidents of ragging, including this case.

In October 2017, a junior doctor of anesthesia department had complained of ragging by senior students.

Again, on November 10 a student had complained of ragging by seniors and a teacher of the GSVM College.

Following the incidents, principal Dr Navneet Kumar had banned the annual cultural festival for two years.