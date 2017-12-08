Kanpur: Man chokes on golgappa, dies!

Eating golgappas in a wrong way can cost you your life! A case in point: Naresh Sachan, 45, choked on his third golgappa and died in Sankhari village, Kanpur on Thursday.

As per reports, Sachan, a resident of Harbanspur, stopped at a golgappa seller’s cart at Sankhari village crossing to have the popular snack. Sachan consumed two golgappas easily but as he took the third one he started coughing. Despite all efforts the coughing did not stop and finally he fell unconscious near the cart. Sachan regained consciousness when people sprinkled water on his face but could not speak and died within a few minutes. Dr Ajit Sachan of CHC examined and declared him brought dead.

Dr Sandeep Kaushik of ENT department at GSVM Medical College said it was possible that the crispy part of the golgappa got stuck in his windpipe, which caused the breathing problem and he died.

Advising people to eat golgappas in the right manner, Dr Kaushik said often people ate a golgappa by tilting their head back, which was dangerous. “One should eat a golgappa by keeping the neck in its normal upright position to avoid any risk,” he said. Dr Kaushik also advised people to have food by leaning towards the front, as it would not lead to choking of the windpipe.