Kheri lad aspires to hit bulls eye with his electronic scorer

Little did Rahul Mishra, 26, know that his idea for developing an indigenous electronic scorer and target system used in 10 metre sports shooting would grab eyeballs of companies from India and abroad.

What’s more some of these companies from Germany, Scotland, Spain and England even helped Rahul in marketing his electronic scorer. Rahul now plans to start online booking of his product in New Year with shipment in March. Priced between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.70 lakh, his scorer costs less than those available at present for around Rs 2.50 lakh. At present, companies are manufacturing scorers used for under 25 metre shooting.

A science graduate and an MBA, Rahul worked in a German company with its office in Bengaluru that manufactured shooting scorers. There he met many shooters. “During my interaction with several professional shooters, I was inspired to manufacture electronic scorer and target system. I also came to know that in India at grass root level sports shooters had to rely on manual target and scoring system, which is not only time consuming but also disturbed their concentration,” he said.

Even at national level sport shooting where electronic scorer and target systems were available but they had to be imported and cost between Rs 2 lakh-Rs 2.50 lakh.

All this inspired him to develop an indigenous, cost-effective shooting scorer under 10 metre range, which was not available in the market. Rahul along with his friend Yedu Girish Krishnan, a B.Tech from Bengaluru, and three others quit their jobs and started work on their project. “On January 25, 2017, we set up a private limited company Tachus Technology under the start up campaign of Modi government,” recalls Rahul.

While developing the product he got in touch with shooters and even some of his friends working in companies abroad manufacturing scorers. They evinced interest and helped in marketing the product.

Indigenous electronic scorer and target system developed by Tachus Technology startup. (HT Photo)

Now, after 11 months the product is ready for demonstration. “The electronic scorer and target system for 10 metre shooting range is fully automated, easy to carry and install,” he said.

“In comparison to imported systems, it is much more pocket friendly with .01 mm accuracy which earned accolades from a number of professional shooters,” he said adding his system could be easily connected to a laptop through wifi or LAN cable at the shooting range for scoring calculation.

Speaking about his product Rahul said, “It gave him great pleasure that his company would be in a position to provide made-in India electronic scorer and target systems at ground level, which would enable aspiring shooters to compete with others.”

-Deo Kant Pandey