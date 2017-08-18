Kheri villagers resort to ‘Jal Satyagrah’

Over two dozen residents of flood-hit Hatwa village in Dhaurahra tehsil observed a ‘Jal Satyagrah’ in the overflowing Ghaghra river on Thursday. The villagers were irked over the cancellation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to their village on Wednesday. They went deep into the Ghaghra to register their protest.

Even heavy rain could not dampen their resolve. The protest lasted around three hours. The ‘Jal Satyagrah’ was called off after Dhaurahra SDM Ghanshyam Tripathi and deputy superintendent of police Nishtha Upadhyay rushed to the spot and talked to them.

Read more: Flood situation worsens in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Army help sought

The officials convinced the villagers that CM’s visit was cancelled as his helicopter could not land there due to floods. He assured them that the administration will provide all aid and relief to them as per the chief minister’s instructions. The authorities felt relieved when agitating villagers agreed to call off their protest. A boat was rushed to rescue them safely to the banks. ---Deokant Pandey

Caption Residents of Hatwa village observing a ‘Jal Satyagrah’ in Ghaghra river on Thursday. HT photo