La Finesse: Awe-inspiring event to mark HT City Lucknow’s 8th anniversary

Hindustan Times’ La Finesse fashion show witnessed the confluence of Indian ethnic and western wear.

The best of fashion under a roof presented a mix of sarees, lehangas and wedding gowns displayed by 32 ramp scorching models.

In all, over 150 apparels by four designers were displayed at the event organised to celebrate HT City’s eighth anniversary, at Lucknow’s Golden Blossoms resort on Saturday.

Designers Samant Chauhan, Richa Mishra, Sadan Pande and Pallavi Madeshia Yadav presented a bouquet of hi-fashion garments. The milky white ramp was decorated with green curtain and plants.

Rajneish Duggall walking the ramp for Sadan Pande (Dheeraj Dhawan/ HT Photo)

The event opened with Nusrat Fateh Ali’s song Woh Hata Rahi Hai Parda Sarka Ke Chupke chupke as the model entered the stage draped in ghoongat (veil). Samant’s heavily embroidered ethic garments comprised of lehangas and sarees. The beige colour cotton silk lehanga with detailed gold zari work left the onlookers in awe.

The beat changed to fusion music and as they switched to Indo-Western wears. Male models in sherwani teamed with skirts all in white tone. The female models, in centre parting hair, sported crop top with lehanga and the collar styling were noticeable. The designer used floral dresses on guys. He showcased asymmetrical cuts on royal top cut and capri-length pants for men. Towards the end came the prêt line.

Next came, Fab Creation by designer Richa, a doctor by profession and entrepreneur running IIFT Next fashion institute. Her dresses had a striking play of colours. She presented Summer Collection while were in pastel mono tones and light embroidery work. Her dresses were high on flower decorative and were light wear — perfect for this weather. The designer herself was wearing floral print on white base.

Delhi-based-Lucknowite Sadan’s were more men dominating. He dresses how in single colour simple dresses could be made designer with cuts and stitching even without any embellishments. His men kurta with pleats and blazer with a zip impressed. There skirts, sarees and gowns were high on sheer and were shimmering with mild decoration. In line with the Illuminate theme, cuts of the dresses combined with golden work. The headgear of female models were noticeable.

In the grand finale, Pallavi’s 60-dress collection The Book Of Opulence drew inspiration from Greek goddess personify luxury, style and wealth. Her colourful flowing dresses which largely comprised of gowns where heavy on work. She created a radiant combination of the sensuously demure with dazzling silhouettes, cascading embroidery and a ravishment of frills and draping. Her dresses had hand crafted flowers, new leather textures, plumetis, sequins and beading.

The colour tone she used included cyan, lime green, honeysuckle, imperial purple, rosewood, old gold, iris and more. The choreography during the showcase was noticeable. The designer walked the ramp with her showstopper daughter Zuri.

Soon it was time for celebration and what better way to do it with opening the bottle of Champagne. Chief guest and social worker Mukesh Bahadur Singh did it with style making it a night to be remembered for long. Conceptualized by Talent Factory and managed by Aakshara Communication, the event was directed by Ketan Bhatia and Pranav Hamal.