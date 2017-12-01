LCD screens: Lucknow Municipal Corporation to seek legal opinion 

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to seek legal opinion over the LCD advertising policy after questions raised by the PWD over the LCD advertising screen on one of its foot overbridges in front of Fun Mall on Lohia Path.

The PWD has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to remove LCD screens from the foot over ridge as they are distracting the drivers of vehicles, which may cause accidents.

According to a higher official of the LMC, the civic body has adopted a two-pronged strategy. It has sought legal opinion over the issue and has also decided to write to Origins, the company responsible for placing the giant LCD screens in the middle of the road, to mull other options in case PWD does not agree to keep the LCD screens on the road.

Read more| Remove Lohia Path LCD screens in a week: PWD to Lucknow Municipal Corporation

Chief engineer projects LMC SK Jain said, “LMC experts are studying advertisement policies of other states, including Delhi, Punjab and MP where some norms about LED or LCD advertisements have been framed. LMC does not want any distraction to drivers, so action would be taken after studying all the options.”