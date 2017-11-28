LMRC hires US expert for personality development of officials, staff 

The Lucknow Metro rail corporation (LMRC) has hired an American personality development and language expert to train its officers and staff about how to behave with passengers and conduct themselves in the course of their duty.

The expert, Kristina Dixon, began training executives at LMRC’s centre of excellence for training (CoET) at Transport Nagar Metro depot on Monday.

The programme will focus on improving the participants’ professional writing skills, proposal / email drafting skills, presentation skills and English language skills. It will conclude on December 8.

Managing director LMRC Kumar Keshav said, “Kristina Dixon is working in India in conjunction with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, New Delhi. She will be training the officers of Lucknow Metro on various skills, apart from helping them with English language fluency, pronunciation, etc.”

Dixon will also work on improving the executives’ personalities, training them on aspects of etiquette and behaviour.

Keshav said, “LMRC’s CoET is the only centre of its type in Uttar Pradesh. It provides specialised training to its recruits and officials on the Metro technology. The centre also trains the staff and officials to enhance their personality by improving various skills. Now, with this additional training on mannerisms, the importance of the centre has increased manifold. Some other institutions and government departments have also expressed interest to train their staff at the Lucknow Metro centre.”