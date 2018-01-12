Lucknow: 41-year-old doctor hangs self over spat with wife

A 41-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a room at his Vipul Khand-5 residence in Gomti Nagar on Wednesday midnight.

Police said the victim had not left behind any suicide note but initial inquiry suggested that he took the grave step after confrontation with his wife over some personal issue.

The deceased was identified as Dr Uma Shankar Gupta who ran his private clinic. He is survived by his wife Deepti Agarwal who is assistant commissioner in commercial tax department, and four-year-old daughter Aarti. The couple was married around six years ago.

Inspector of Gomti Nagar police station PK Jha said probe suggested the doctor returned home at around 10pm and hanged himself at around 11.30pm. He said the victim’s wife, daughter and mother-in-law were present in the house when he took the grave step after locking up himself in a room. He said the doctor was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

He said cause behind his grave step could not be established but he had confrontation with wife over some issue. He said the body has been handed over to the family after conducting its post-mortem examination and further probe is on.