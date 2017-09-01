Lucknow: Advisory sensitises cops on Bakrid sacrifice norms

In view of the recent controversy involving cow vigilantes, Uttar Pradesh police headquarters have issued a detailed advisory on cattle sacrifice (slaughtering) on Bakrid, which will be celebrated on September 2. Moreover, police alertness and vigilance in sensitive areas have been increased.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, Lucknow zone, Abhay Prasad said the district police chiefs had been advised to keep vigil in markets where cattle was being sold for sacrifice, to ensure no prohibited animal was up or sale. He said the police officials had been told to sensitise people about cattle slaughtering in covered places.

Prasad said the advisory had clear directions to not slaughter prohibited cattle. Those who violated the law in this connection would be dealt with strictly. He said the police officials were told to ensure that sacrifice was not being done in the open on the roads.

The ADG said the advisory read that no new place of sacrifices must be added on this time. He said the police personnel were told to remain alert and try to avert any trouble about sacrifice and sacrificed meat.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state capital in view of Bakrid festival. Traffic diversions would also remained enforced in the Old city to ensure arrangements for prayers offered on the festival day. The traffic curbs will be in place since early morning till the end of prayers in the afternoon.

District police spokesman Arun Kumar said the extra force of over 1,200 police officers and personnel had been deployed in the Old city. He said at least 6 additional superintendents of police, six circle officers, 15 inspectors, 12 police station officers, 120 sub-inspectors, 107 head constables and 450 constables were on duty there. In addition to this , armed police force, including four companies of provincial armed constabulary and one company of rapid action force were also deployed to ensure no trouble during the festival, he added.

He said the local intelligence unit (LIU) sleuths had also been told to remain extra vigilant in old Lucknow and keep a close watch on sensitive pockets .