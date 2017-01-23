Lucknow Cantt set for interesting battle

The assembly constituency of Lucknow Cantt is all set to witness a battle royal this time, between Aparna Yadav (Samajwadi), who is daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP), daughter of former chief minister of UP Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna.

Twenty six-year-old Aparna Yadav faces a seasoned Joshi, who last time as a Congress candidate defeated BJP’s Suresh Chandra Tewari by a margin of over 21,000 votes .

Talking to Hindustan Times, Joshi said, “I have developed a personal relationship with Lucknow Cantt constituency; my biggest advantage is my personal relationship with the people of the area, then I have the charm of BJP which has bagged the constituency for last five terms. I think it would not be difficult for me to win.”

Over the question of Aparna Yadav contesting against her, she said, “ In fact, I want her to contest, people should realize just being member of the ruling family doesn’t mean that you have an electoral presence and you can succeed.”

Aparna Yadav, however, said, “Rita Bahuguna has not done any work for the constituency, since my party bestowed the responsibility of the constituency on me I have performed more work in the area than her. Ritaji wrote a letter of appreciation to me for raising voice in Nirbhaya case. Her tone changed when my party directed me to contest from here. I am sure to win as people have seen me working without being an MLA.”

Aparna Yadav termed the Congress and SP alliance as biggest alliance in the history of Indian politics.

